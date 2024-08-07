Cambodia: Meeting between the Minister of Defense and the Malaysian Ambassador for Humanitarian Cooperation

06 August 2024_ On 6 August 2024, the Minister of Defense of Cambodia, Dr. Ly Thuch, met with the Ambassador of Malaysia, Shaharuddin Onn, to discuss cooperation in mine clearance activities in the country. During the meeting, the Minister highlighted the historical ties between Cambodia and Malaysia, highlighting Malaysian support in Cambodia's search for peace after the conflict. Furthermore, Malaysia's significant role in investment and post-war Cambodian economic reconstruction was recognized. The source of this news is tvk.gov.kh. The meeting also celebrated Cambodia's role as host of the Fifth World Conference on Mapping Mine-Free Areas in 2024.