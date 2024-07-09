Cambodia: Meeting between the President of the Senate and the Ambassador of the Philippines

July 8, 2024_ The President of the Cambodian Senate, Hun Sen, reiterated Cambodia's commitment to protecting the interests of the Filipino community residing in the country. During a meeting with Philippine Ambassador Flerida Ann Camille P. Mayo, Hun Sen expressed confidence in strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation within ASEAN. Both representatives discussed the need to collaborate against cybercrime and human trafficking. The meeting underlined the importance of maintaining stability and security in the region. Freshnewsasia.com reports it. Ambassador Mayo thanked the Cambodian government for its continued support to the Filipino community and looked forward to further collaborations in various sectors.