Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 09 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:14
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Cambodia: Meeting between the President of the Senate and the Ambassador of the Philippines

July 8, 2024_ The President of the Cambodian Senate, Hun Sen, reiterated Cambodia's commitment to protecting the interests of the Filipino community...

Cambodia: Meeting between the President of the Senate and the Ambassador of the Philippines
09 luglio 2024 | 12.16
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 8, 2024_ The President of the Cambodian Senate, Hun Sen, reiterated Cambodia's commitment to protecting the interests of the Filipino community residing in the country. During a meeting with Philippine Ambassador Flerida Ann Camille P. Mayo, Hun Sen expressed confidence in strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation within ASEAN. Both representatives discussed the need to collaborate against cybercrime and human trafficking. The meeting underlined the importance of maintaining stability and security in the region. Freshnewsasia.com reports it. Ambassador Mayo thanked the Cambodian government for its continued support to the Filipino community and looked forward to further collaborations in various sectors.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
the meeting underlined community collettività Filipino community
Vedi anche
News to go
Bonus colonnine, al via le prenotazioni: cosa c’è da sapere
News to go
Quarta ondata di caldo africano sull'Italia, le previsioni
News to go
Elezioni Francia, il day after: cosa succede ora?
News to go
Caro voli per Sardegna e Sicilia
News to go
Estate 2024, dove andranno gli italiani in vacanza
News to go
Caldo ed emicrania, c'è un legame
News to go
Covid, casi in leggero aumento in Italia
News to go
Lavoro, a maggio calo dopo 3 mesi crescita: -17mila occupati
News to go
Granchio blu, "danni per 100 milioni di euro ai pescatori"
Meloni: "Sicurezza non è un costo, ma diritto di ogni lavoratore"
News to go
Emergenza ospedali, il 91% dei medici in ferie
Sangiuliano: "I musei italiani sono cresciuti per qualità dell'offerta" - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza