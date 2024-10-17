Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 17 Ottobre 2024
Cambodia: Meeting between the President of the Senate and the French Special Envoy for Myanmar

Cambodia: Meeting between the President of the Senate and the French Special Envoy for Myanmar
17 ottobre 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
17 October 2024_ Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, President of the Senate of the Kingdom of Cambodia, welcomed H.E. Christian Lechervy, Special Envoy of France for Myanmar, at the January 7th Palace in Phnom Penh this morning. During the meeting, the two officials discussed current international issues and cooperation initiatives. This meeting underlines the importance of diplomatic relations between Cambodia and France, especially in a context of global challenges. Lechervy's visit highlights France's commitment to supporting international efforts for Myanmar. The news was reported by akp.gov.kh. The January 7th Palace is an important political center in Phnom Penh, hosting official meetings and state ceremonies.

