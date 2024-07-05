Cambodia: Meeting between the President of the Senate and the German Ambassador

4 July 2024_ The President of the Cambodian Senate, Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, met with the German Ambassador to Cambodia, H.E. Stefan Messerer, to discuss bilateral cooperation in various sectors. During the meeting, Messerer praised the results achieved in the first two years of his diplomatic mandate, mentioning the visits of 17 German delegations and the imminent arrival of three more trade delegations. The ambassador also highlighted progress in trade and tourism thanks to the opening of an honorary consulate in Siem Reap province. Hun Sen thanked Germany for its support for Cambodia's development and called for further strengthening of economic ties and investments. This is reported by akp.gov.kh. The two also discussed globalization, the crisis in Myanmar and the war in Ukraine.