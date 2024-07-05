Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 05 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 15:09
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Cambodia: Meeting between the President of the Senate and the German Ambassador

4 July 2024_ The President of the Cambodian Senate, Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, met with the German Ambassador to Cambodia, H.E....

Cambodia: Meeting between the President of the Senate and the German Ambassador
05 luglio 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

4 July 2024_ The President of the Cambodian Senate, Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, met with the German Ambassador to Cambodia, H.E. Stefan Messerer, to discuss bilateral cooperation in various sectors. During the meeting, Messerer praised the results achieved in the first two years of his diplomatic mandate, mentioning the visits of 17 German delegations and the imminent arrival of three more trade delegations. The ambassador also highlighted progress in trade and tourism thanks to the opening of an honorary consulate in Siem Reap province. Hun Sen thanked Germany for its support for Cambodia's development and called for further strengthening of economic ties and investments. This is reported by akp.gov.kh. The two also discussed globalization, the crisis in Myanmar and the war in Ukraine.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
his diplomatic mandate war in Ukraine meeting between discussed globalization
Vedi anche
Meloni: "Sicurezza non è un costo, ma diritto di ogni lavoratore"
News to go
Emergenza ospedali, il 91% dei medici in ferie
Sangiuliano: "I musei italiani sono cresciuti per qualità dell'offerta" - Video
News to go
Integratori alimentari, fatturato da 4,5 miliardi di euro
Israele, attacco con coltello in centro commerciale: Hamas esulta - Video
News to go
Operazione antimafia ad Aprilia: arrestati in 25, c'è anche il sindaco Principi
News to go
Incentivi auto, immatricolazioni su del 15% a giugno
News to go
Bloccate a Malpensa 6 tonnellate di 'ingredienti' per ecstasy
News to go
Saldi estivi 2024, quando iniziano: il calendario
News to go
La tassa sull'ambiente fa aumentare le tariffe degli aerei
News to go
Turismo internazionale, nel 2023 entrate a livelli pre Covid
News to go
Cibo taroccato, all'estero 1 turista italiano su 2 si imbatte in prodotti fake


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza