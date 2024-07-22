Cambodia: Meeting between the President of the Senate and the UN Undersecretary General

22 July 2024_ Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, President of the Senate of the Kingdom of Cambodia, met with H.E. Atul Khare, UN Under-Secretary-General in the UN Department of Operational Support. The meeting took place this morning at the Senate Building in Phnom Penh. During the meeting, issues of international cooperation and operational support were discussed. The visit of H.E. Atul Khare highlights the importance of relations between Cambodia and the United Nations. This is reported by akp.gov.kh. This meeting further strengthens diplomatic ties and collaboration between the two entities.