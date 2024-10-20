Cambodia: Meeting between the presidents of the national assemblies of Cambodia and Thailand

October 20, 2024_ Speaker of the National Assembly of Cambodia Khuon Sodary met with his Thai counterpart Wanmuhamadnoor Matha to discuss cooperation and friendship during a meeting in Vientiane, Laos, on the occasion of the 45th ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly meeting. The two leaders stressed the importance of bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries, highlighting recent progress in various fields. They also expressed their commitment to further strengthen ties between the Cambodian and Thai people, contributing to peace and prosperity in the region. This was reported by tvk.gov.kh. Future plans to facilitate trade and investment between Cambodia and Thailand were also discussed during the meeting.