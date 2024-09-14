Cambodia: Meeting between the Prime Minister and the Vice President of the Asian Development Bank

September 13, 2024_ Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet received a visit from H.E. Ms. Fatima Yasmin, Vice President of the Asian Development Bank, at the Peace Palace. During the meeting, the two leaders discussed issues related to the environment and cooperation in the Greater Mekong region, on the occasion of the 6th Greater Mekong Environment Ministers' Meeting. Yasmin's visit marks an important step in strengthening ties between Cambodia and the Asian Development Bank, an institution that promotes economic and social development in Asia. The source of this news is akp.gov.kh. The Asian Development Bank is an intergovernmental organization that provides financial and technical assistance to Asian countries to support sustainable development projects.