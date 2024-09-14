Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 14 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:59
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Cambodia: Meeting between the Prime Minister and the Vice President of the Asian Development Bank

September 13, 2024_ Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet received a visit from H.E. Ms. Fatima Yasmin, Vice President of...

Cambodia: Meeting between the Prime Minister and the Vice President of the Asian Development Bank
14 settembre 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 13, 2024_ Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet received a visit from H.E. Ms. Fatima Yasmin, Vice President of the Asian Development Bank, at the Peace Palace. During the meeting, the two leaders discussed issues related to the environment and cooperation in the Greater Mekong region, on the occasion of the 6th Greater Mekong Environment Ministers' Meeting. Yasmin's visit marks an important step in strengthening ties between Cambodia and the Asian Development Bank, an institution that promotes economic and social development in Asia. The source of this news is akp.gov.kh. The Asian Development Bank is an intergovernmental organization that provides financial and technical assistance to Asian countries to support sustainable development projects.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun received a visit Asian Development Bank meeting between
Vedi anche
News to go
Papa: "Harris o Trump? Entrambi sono contro la vita"
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, le previsioni meteo
News to go
Bce taglia tassi di 0,25 punti, le nuove misure della politica monetaria
News to go
Trump-Harris, il punto sul primo dibattito tv
News to go
Guerra a Gaza, nuovo raid su Khan Younis: le news
News to go
Ue, slitta la von der Leyen bis
News to go
Ue, Draghi presenta il suo Rapporto a Bruxelles
News to go
Maltempo, allerta arancione in 8 regioni: il punto
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza