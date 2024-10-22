Cerca nel sito
 
Cambodia: Meeting for environmental protection with the Minister of Environment

October 22, 2024_ On October 21, 2024, Cambodia's Minister of Environment Dr. Eng Sopheak met with representatives of political parties and civil...

Cambodia: Meeting for environmental protection with the Minister of Environment
22 ottobre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 22, 2024_ On October 21, 2024, Cambodia's Minister of Environment Dr. Eng Sopheak met with representatives of political parties and civil society organizations to discuss collaboration in solving environmental issues. During the meeting, the willingness to implement the 2023-2028 environmental strategy, aimed at ensuring a clean and sustainable environment, was expressed. The Minister stressed the importance of active participation of citizens in caring for the environment, calling for planting trees to preserve Cambodian culture and national identity. The news is reported by tvk.gov.kh. This meeting marks a significant step towards a collective commitment to environmental sustainability in Cambodia, a crucial issue for the future of the country.

