25 July 2024_ On 25 July 2024, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, Sar Kheng, visited the underwater remnants cleanup site in Kampong Cham, Cambodia. During the meeting, he expressed gratitude and appreciation for the efforts of the operations forces of CIMAC, the agency responsible for the clearance of war remnants. Sar Kheng underlined the importance of ensuring the safety and protection of citizens, highlighting the positive results achieved in the clean-up operations. The reclamation of war remnants is fundamental for the development of the country and for the safety of river navigation. The news is reported by tvk.gov.kh. CIMAC, an acronym for Cambodia Mine Reclamation Activities Centre, is a government body dedicated to the removal of war remnants and promoting security in Cambodia.