Cambodia: Meeting on natural disaster management

July 1, 2024_ Vice Prime Minister Kun Kim chaired a meeting to evaluate the results of June natural disaster management and plan the activities of July 2024. The meeting was attended by senior officials, including vice presidents, general secretaries and other relevant officials . According to the report of the National Disaster Management Committee, mid-2024 saw a progress of 50.32% compared to the annual plan, lower than 2023. Technical teams monitored areas affected by natural and human disasters, intervening in 15 provinces including Banteay Meanchey, Pursat and Kampong Thom. tvk.gov.kh reports it. Kun Kim urged cooperation between local authorities and the Committee to improve disaster response during the rainy season.