August 17, 2024_ Cambodian Interior Minister Hout Hak held a meeting with 400 officials to discuss security and social stability in the country. During the meeting, the importance of regional cooperation between Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam to prevent the activities of opposition groups was highlighted. The Minister expressed gratitude to the participants for their efforts and urged them to remain vigilant against political manipulations. This news was reported by freshnewsasia.com. The meeting took place amid growing attention to political and social stability in Cambodia, under the leadership of Prime Minister Hun Manet.