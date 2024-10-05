Cerca nel sito
 
Cambodia: Meeting to ensure safety during state exams in Phnom Penh

05 ottobre 2024 | 12.39
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

04 October 2024_ The government of the Cambodian capital, Phnom Penh, has held a meeting to strengthen security measures ahead of the state secondary school exams, known as the ‘baccalauréat’. The meeting, chaired by Governor Keth Chhay, involved officials and local authorities to ensure a safe and orderly environment during the tests. The governor stressed the importance of these exams as a recognition for the government and highlighted Prime Minister Hun Manet’s commitment to improving the education sector. The news was reported by tvk.gov.kh. The exams will be held on 8 October 2024 at 32 exam centers in Phnom Penh, with more than 25,000 candidates taking part.

