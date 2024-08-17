Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 17 Agosto 2024
Cambodia: Military presence increases ahead of anti-government protests

Cambodia: Military presence increases ahead of anti-government protests
17 agosto 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 17, 2024_ Cambodia has stepped up its military presence along the main road in Samdech Hun Sen in preparation for possible anti-government demonstrations. Authorities took the step in response to reports of a rally planned for August 18 in opposition to the CLV-DTA regional cooperation between Cambodia, Vietnam and Laos. Opposition groups argue that the CLV project could lead to the loss of Cambodian territories to Vietnam, a charge the government has called baseless. The source of this information is thmeythmey.com. The CLV project, launched in 1999, aims to promote development in the border regions between the three countries, but has raised concerns among Cambodian citizens about territorial sovereignty.

