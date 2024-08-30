Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 30 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:16
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Cambodia: Mini-Museum of Contemporary Art in Phnom Penh is Born Thanks to an Italian Architect

August 29, 2024_ The Mini-Museum of Contemporary Art, or MiMu, opened in Phnom Penh, an initiative by Carlo Santoro, an Italian architect who has...

Cambodia: Mini-Museum of Contemporary Art in Phnom Penh is Born Thanks to an Italian Architect
30 agosto 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 29, 2024_ The Mini-Museum of Contemporary Art, or MiMu, opened in Phnom Penh, an initiative by Carlo Santoro, an Italian architect who has been active in the art field in Cambodia since 2017. This small museum houses works by Cambodian and foreign artists, reflecting the evolution of contemporary art in the country since 2000. Santoro created the space to fill the lack of a museum dedicated to contemporary art in Cambodia, allowing visitors to explore the works of significant artists. The news was reported by cambodianess.com. Santoro, who will be moving to Manila in September, has contributed to art projects in Cambodia, while the museum will be managed by Ernst Altmann, a German photographer with ties to Italy.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
This small museum museum will museo museum
Vedi anche
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista
News to go
La Grande Barriera Corallina rischia di scomparire
News to go
In Europa morti per caldo potrebbero triplicare entro 2100
News to go
Bonus studenti fuori sede, prevista un’agevolazione
News to go
Legge Bossi-Fini, Lollobrigida: "Va modificata"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza