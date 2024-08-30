Cambodia: Mini-Museum of Contemporary Art in Phnom Penh is Born Thanks to an Italian Architect

August 29, 2024_ The Mini-Museum of Contemporary Art, or MiMu, opened in Phnom Penh, an initiative by Carlo Santoro, an Italian architect who has been active in the art field in Cambodia since 2017. This small museum houses works by Cambodian and foreign artists, reflecting the evolution of contemporary art in the country since 2000. Santoro created the space to fill the lack of a museum dedicated to contemporary art in Cambodia, allowing visitors to explore the works of significant artists. The news was reported by cambodianess.com. Santoro, who will be moving to Manila in September, has contributed to art projects in Cambodia, while the museum will be managed by Ernst Altmann, a German photographer with ties to Italy.