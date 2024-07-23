Cambodia: Minister of Health urges improvement of local health services

22 July 2024_ Cambodia's Minister of Health, Chea Ra, chaired a meeting to assess progress and define future directions for health work. During the meeting, he praised health officials from Kratie, Stung Treng, Ratanakiri, Mondulkiri and Tbong Khmum provinces for the quality of services provided. It also provided recommendations to further improve hygiene, staff training and emergency management. According to tvk.gov.kh, the goal is to achieve universal health coverage. The Minister underlined the importance of strengthening health facilities across the country to improve the health and well-being of the population.