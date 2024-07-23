Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 23 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:43
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Cambodia: Minister of Health urges improvement of local health services

22 July 2024_ Cambodia's Minister of Health, Chea Ra, chaired a meeting to assess progress and define future directions for health work. During the...

Cambodia: Minister of Health urges improvement of local health services
23 luglio 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

22 July 2024_ Cambodia's Minister of Health, Chea Ra, chaired a meeting to assess progress and define future directions for health work. During the meeting, he praised health officials from Kratie, Stung Treng, Ratanakiri, Mondulkiri and Tbong Khmum provinces for the quality of services provided. It also provided recommendations to further improve hygiene, staff training and emergency management. According to tvk.gov.kh, the goal is to achieve universal health coverage. The Minister underlined the importance of strengthening health facilities across the country to improve the health and well-being of the population.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
staff training emergency management meeting convegno
Vedi anche
News to go
Elezioni Usa 2024, nomination Kamala Harris sempre più vicina
News to go
Ddl su nomi femminili, retromarcia della Lega
News to go
Turismo, 36 milioni di italiani in vacanza
News to go
Caldo, cavallette e insetti alieni devastano campi e frutteti
News to go
Biden si ritira da corsa alla Casa Bianca, ultime news
News to go
Crosetto: "Ruolo inviato per Fronte Sud a Spagna? Quasi un affronto personale"
News to go
Governance Poll, torna il sondaggio su sindaci e governatori più amati
News to go
A maggio aumentato il debito pubblico italiano
News to go
Decreto agricoltura, c'è il via libera definitivo dalla Camera: le misure
News to go
Boom del falso Made in Italy, in 2023 sequestrati oltre 7 milioni di prodotti
News to go
Vaccini, Onu: nei bimbi sotto i livelli pre-Covid
News to go
Assicurazioni, Fisac Cgil: utili record a 8 miliardi nel 2023


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza