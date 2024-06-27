Cambodia: Minister of Justice promises severe penalties for violent crimes

June 27, 2024_ Cambodian Justice Minister Keut Rith has reassured the public about concerns about impunity in the country's justice system. The statement came during a press conference on June 26, in response to fears that criminal Srey Sina, responsible for a violent attack that caused deaths and injuries, could be released after just 2-3 years in prison. Keut Rith has guaranteed that Srey Sina will serve his sentence without the possibility of reductions or amnesties. Thmeythmey.com reports that the Minister has promised to resign if the criminal is released prematurely. Cambodian law provides that prisoners can request sentence reductions after serving two-thirds of their sentence, but Keut Rith stressed that this will not be the case for particularly serious crimes like that of Srey Sina.