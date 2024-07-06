Cambodia: Ministry of the Environment organizes tree distribution fair

July 6, 2024_ The Ministry of Environment of Cambodia will organize a fair for the promotion and free distribution of trees from July 10 to 12 at the Morodok Techo building and from July 10 to 16 at the provincial and municipal environment offices. The event aims to raise awareness among the population of the importance of reforestation and to promote participation in the conservation of biodiversity. The fair is part of the fourth edition of the national forum on reforestation and is part of the country's environmental strategy, which focuses on cleanliness, greenery and sustainability. The initiative also aims to improve the national economy and the living conditions of local communities through tourism and investments linked to natural resources. Thmeythmey.com reports it. The event is open to the public and includes the distribution of trees for planting in homes, schools, temples and other public and private places.