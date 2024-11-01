Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 01 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:17
Cambodia: Ministry of Tourism and South Korean Embassy meet to promote tourism

October 31, 2024_ On October 30, 2024, a meeting was held between the Cambodian Ministry of Tourism and representatives of the Embassy of South Korea...

Cambodia: Ministry of Tourism and South Korean Embassy meet to promote tourism
01 novembre 2024 | 12.12
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 31, 2024_ On October 30, 2024, a meeting was held between the Cambodian Ministry of Tourism and representatives of the Embassy of South Korea in Phnom Penh, chaired by the Minister of Tourism, Hout Hek. The main objective of the meeting was to discuss concerns regarding the promotion of tourism and recent allegations of mistreatment of Korean citizens in Cambodia. The Minister reassured the participants of the safety and stability of the country, highlighting the Cambodian government's commitment to fighting crime. The Korean representatives confirmed that they live and work in Cambodia in an atmosphere of safety and tranquility, inviting Korean citizens to visit the country with confidence, as Cambodia is considered a safe tourist destination. The news was reported by tvk.gov.kh. The Ministry of Tourism of Cambodia is responsible for the promotion and development of the tourism sector in the country, while the Embassy of South Korea is in charge of diplomatic relations and support for Korean citizens in Cambodia.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
