Cambodia: Ministry of Tourism chairs second plenary session of CTB

Martedì 27 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:48
27 agosto 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
August 26, 2024_ H.E. Sok Soken, Minister of Tourism and Chairman of the Cambodia Tourism Marketing and Promotion Board (CTB), chaired the second plenary session of the board at the Rosewood Hotel in Phnom Penh. The meeting was attended by the CEO of the CTB and other board members, along with relevant stakeholders from the tourism sector. During the session, key issues for the promotion and marketing of tourism in Cambodia were discussed, highlighting the importance of a coordinated strategy to attract visitors. The meeting took place against the backdrop of growing interest in Cambodian tourism, with the aim of strengthening the country’s position as a tourist destination. This was reported by akp.gov.kh. The Cambodia Tourism Marketing and Promotion Board is a government body responsible for promoting tourism in Cambodia, which is key to the country’s economic development.

