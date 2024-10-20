Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 20 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:24
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Cambodia: National Assembly Speaker Calls for Unity for Peace in Myanmar

October 19, 2024_ Speaker of the National Assembly of Cambodia Khuon Sodary has urged ASEAN members to urgently implement five points of agreement to...

Cambodia: National Assembly Speaker Calls for Unity for Peace in Myanmar
20 ottobre 2024 | 12.21
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 19, 2024_ Speaker of the National Assembly of Cambodia Khuon Sodary has urged ASEAN members to urgently implement five points of agreement to strengthen the organization's unity and role in Myanmar. At the 45th ASEAN Summit, he stressed the importance of bold and innovative efforts to help the Myanmar people restore peace and democracy in their country. Khuon Sodary warned that the East Asia region is at risk of division due to geopolitical competitions among global powers, calling for unity to avoid becoming a battleground for such conflicts. This was reported by tvk.gov.kh. The summit is taking place in Vientiane, Laos, and is an important platform to discuss regional issues and promote cooperation among ASEAN member countries.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
among ASEAN role in Myanmar Association of South East Asian Nations Birmania
Vedi anche
News to go
Maternità surrogata, non si placano le polemiche dopo ok definitivo al ddl
Festa del Cinema di Roma, Michele Riondino: "La vendetta ha sconfinato, in Palestina e nel resto del mondo" - Video
Festa del Cinema di Roma, red carpet in delirio per Ralph Fiennes e Juliette Binoche - Video
News to go
Campania da record per la spesa alimentare
News to go
Caro affitti, studenti universitari alle prese con costi alle stelle
News to go
S&P conferma rating Italia
News to go
Bce, nuovo taglio dei tassi
News to go
Mascherine di nuovo obbligatorie negli ospedali
News to go
Banca mondiale: quasi 700 milioni di persone vivono in condizioni di povertà estrema
News to go
Medicina, novità per l'accesso al corso di laurea
News to go
Assegno unico, Inps: in primi 8 mesi 2024 erogati 13,1 miliardi
News to go
Sciopero venerdì 18 ottobre, trasporti a rischio


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza