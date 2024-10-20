Cambodia: National Assembly Speaker Calls for Unity for Peace in Myanmar

October 19, 2024_ Speaker of the National Assembly of Cambodia Khuon Sodary has urged ASEAN members to urgently implement five points of agreement to strengthen the organization's unity and role in Myanmar. At the 45th ASEAN Summit, he stressed the importance of bold and innovative efforts to help the Myanmar people restore peace and democracy in their country. Khuon Sodary warned that the East Asia region is at risk of division due to geopolitical competitions among global powers, calling for unity to avoid becoming a battleground for such conflicts. This was reported by tvk.gov.kh. The summit is taking place in Vientiane, Laos, and is an important platform to discuss regional issues and promote cooperation among ASEAN member countries.