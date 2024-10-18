Cambodia: National Assembly Speaker Meets with Chinese Leader Qu Qingshan

October 17, 2024_ Speaker of the National Assembly of Cambodia Samdech Akka Moha Ponhea Chakrei Heng Samrin met with Qu Qingshan, member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, to discuss cooperation and friendship between the two countries. During the meeting, the importance of bilateral relations and Chinese support in Cambodia's development, especially in the areas of infrastructure and energy, was highlighted. Both leaders expressed satisfaction with the strengthening of parliamentary cooperation and agreed to continue working together to promote the well-being of their respective peoples. The news was reported by tvk.gov.kh. This meeting highlights the importance of China as a strategic partner for Cambodia, a country that has historically maintained close ties with Beijing.