Giovedì 05 Settembre 2024
Cambodia: Nearly 400,000 Citizens Participate in Border Infrastructure Construction

05 settembre 2024 | 12.32
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

05 September 2024_ About 400,000 Cambodian citizens have participated in an initiative to build infrastructure along the border, with a focus on the creation of connecting roads. Prime Minister Hun Manet announced this figure during a ceremony to award certificates to students and lawyers in Cambodia. Every day, between 13,000 and 17,000 people join this activity, demonstrating their commitment to protecting the country's territorial sovereignty. Hun Manet stressed that this participation is not just a symbolic gesture, but a concrete action for the construction and defense of the nation. The news is reported by thmeythmey.com. The Cambodian government plans to invest about 200 million dollars to build over 1,300 kilometers of border roads in the next ten years.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
