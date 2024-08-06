Cambodia: New agricultural transport center inaugurated in Kampong Cham

05 August 2024_ The Cambodian government has inaugurated a new agricultural transport center in Kampong Cham, a major initiative to stimulate the national economy. This project aims to reduce transportation costs for agricultural products destined for international markets, facilitating farmers' access to new sales opportunities. The opening ceremony took place at a local school, with the participation of numerous citizens and community representatives. The event included cultural celebrations, with traditional songs and dances, highlighting the importance of the community in supporting the local economy. The news was reported by kohsantepheapdaily.com.kh. This center represents a significant step in improving the agricultural infrastructure in Cambodia, a country where agriculture plays a crucial role in the economy.