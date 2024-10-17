Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 17 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:44
17 ottobre 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 16, 2024_ The Cambodian government has announced the official issuance of a new 20,000 riel banknote to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the monarchy under King Norodom Sihamoni. The commemorative banknote features enhanced security features and designs that reflect Cambodian culture and history. This initiative was announced by the National Bank of Cambodia, highlighting the importance of the monarchy in the country. The new banknote will be used to promote Cambodia's economic stability and cultural heritage, kohsantepheapdaily.com.kh reported. The Cambodian monarchy, represented by King Sihamoni, plays a significant role in the country's political and cultural life, serving as a symbol of unity and continuity.

