Cambodia: New Cambodian Ambassadors Receive Recommendations from National Assembly Speaker

November 08, 2024_ Speaker of the National Assembly of Cambodia Khuon Sudary has praised four new Cambodian ambassadors during a farewell and recommendation meeting. These newly appointed ambassadors will represent Cambodia in various countries, playing a crucial role in promoting national interests. Sudary stressed the importance of diplomacy in strengthening the country's national identity and economic stability. The news was reported by freshnewsasia.com. The appointed ambassadors include representatives in countries such as the United States, Brazil, India and Myanmar, highlighting Cambodia's commitment to strengthening international relations.