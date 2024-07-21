Cambodia: New canal project to strengthen transport independence

20 July 2024_ The Prek Chik Funan Techo canal project in Cambodia aims to strengthen the country's political independence in the river transport sector. The project will not have negative impacts on the environment, ecosystem or flow of the Mekong River. The people of Kratie province showed their support during a religious ceremony held on July 20, 2024 at Wat Sirisandharavongsa. The event was attended by Net Pheaktra, Minister of Information, and Va Thorn, Governor of Kratie Province. tvk.gov.kh reports it. The local community is preparing to celebrate the start of construction on August 5, 2024 with public events across the province.