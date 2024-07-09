Cambodia: New directives against alcohol advertising in public places

9 July 2024_ Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, Sar Kheng, announced new directives for provincial administrations regarding the review and termination of advertising agreements with alcohol production and distribution companies. The main objective is to reduce excessive alcohol consumption among the population, which represents a risk to public health and road safety. The new measures do not apply to private premises such as restaurants and bars, where alcohol advertising will still be permitted. Sar Kheng acknowledged that alcohol advertising in public spaces generated revenue for the state, but stressed that the social costs outweighed the economic benefits. tvk.gov.kh reports it. Furthermore, the Deputy Prime Minister reiterated the importance of protecting natural resources, warning that anyone attempting to destroy forests or public lands will be severely punished.