Martedì 30 Luglio 2024
Cambodia: New drinking water production stations thanks to Italian technology

29 July 2024_ In Cambodia, five drinking water production stations have been built in rural areas with a shortage of water resources, thanks to a...

30 luglio 2024 | 12.08
Redazione Adnkronos
29 July 2024_ In Cambodia, five drinking water production stations have been built in rural areas with a shortage of water resources, thanks to a project by the Ministry of Rural Development. These stations, which use modern technology to purify water, were built with support from the Asian Development Bank and $1 million in funding from the Japanese government. Significantly, the water production machines were purchased from Italy, highlighting international collaboration to improve the health and well-being of local communities. The news was reported by postkhmer.com, underlining the importance of guaranteeing access to drinking water in Cambodia, a fundamental step to fight poverty and promote public health.

