Lunedì 12 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:47
Cambodia: New foreign funds for the country's development in 2024
12 agosto 2024 | 12.42
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 12, 2024_ The Cambodian government received US$438.35 million in foreign aid in the first half of 2024, earmarked for 13 development projects. Of this, US$124.57 million was allocated to nine specific programs, while the rest is made up of loans on favorable terms. The Budget Law for 2024 provides for an additional foreign borrowing of SDR 1,700 million, equivalent to over US$2,000 million, to support annual expenditure. Cambodia’s public debt situation is considered manageable, with a current external debt of US$11,000 million, mainly to countries such as China, Japan and South Korea, as reported by thmeythmey.com. The government continues to maintain prudent debt management, aiming for sustainable infrastructure investments to ensure economic stability.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cambodia's public debt situation as countries such as China Cambodia's
