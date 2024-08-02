Cerca nel sito
 
Cambodia: New measures against human trafficking and cross-border crime

01 August 2024_ Cambodia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, Sar Kheng, has urged provincial authorities to strengthen border...

Cambodia: New measures against human trafficking and cross-border crime
02 agosto 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

01 August 2024_ Cambodia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, Sar Kheng, has urged provincial authorities to strengthen border management to combat human trafficking, drugs and weapons. While presenting the national strategic plan to combat human trafficking 2024-2028, Kheng highlighted the importance of cooperation between provinces bordering Vietnam, Laos and Thailand. He highlighted that Stung Treng province is particularly vulnerable to these issues, requiring special attention. The Deputy Prime Minister also called on all institutions involved to actively collaborate to address these challenges, underlining that success depends on collective participation. The news is reported by freshnewsasia.com. Cambodia, a country in Southeast Asia, is stepping up efforts to ensure security and legality along its borders.

