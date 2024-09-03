Cambodia: New National Disaster Risk Reduction Plan 2024-2028

September 2, 2024_ Minister Kun Kim of Cambodia opened a meeting to present the National Disaster Risk Reduction Plan for 2024-2028. This five-year plan was developed in accordance with national strategies and aims to improve preparedness and response to disasters such as floods and droughts. The Cambodian government has established strategic objectives and priority programs to ensure cooperation between various institutions and the community. The news was reported by tvk.gov.kh. The plan aims to reduce human and material losses, promoting the resilience of Cambodian communities in the face of climate change.