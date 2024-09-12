Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 12 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 14:03
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Cambodia: New Port for Maritime Transport in Cambodia

September 12, 2024_ Cambodia has opened a new maritime transport port, aiming to facilitate international trade and improve logistics. The new...

Cambodia: New Port for Maritime Transport in Cambodia
12 settembre 2024 | 12.16
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 12, 2024_ Cambodia has opened a new maritime transport port, aiming to facilitate international trade and improve logistics. The new 253-meter-long terminal was officially unveiled in Preah Sihanouk province, a major port area in the country. The development aims to transform Cambodia into a maritime shipping hub, allowing direct arrival and departure of cargo ships. The move is part of a broader plan to upgrade the country's infrastructure and attract foreign investment. The news was reported by kohsantepheapdaily.com.kh. Preah Sihanouk Port is strategic for maritime trade, being one of the main access points for goods entering and leaving Cambodia.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
port interfaccia Cambodia major port area
Vedi anche
News to go
Trump-Harris, il punto sul primo dibattito tv
News to go
Guerra a Gaza, nuovo raid su Khan Younis: le news
News to go
Ue, slitta la von der Leyen bis
News to go
Ue, Draghi presenta il suo Rapporto a Bruxelles
News to go
Maltempo, allerta arancione in 8 regioni: il punto
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza