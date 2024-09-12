Cambodia: New Port for Maritime Transport in Cambodia

September 12, 2024_ Cambodia has opened a new maritime transport port, aiming to facilitate international trade and improve logistics. The new 253-meter-long terminal was officially unveiled in Preah Sihanouk province, a major port area in the country. The development aims to transform Cambodia into a maritime shipping hub, allowing direct arrival and departure of cargo ships. The move is part of a broader plan to upgrade the country's infrastructure and attract foreign investment. The news was reported by kohsantepheapdaily.com.kh. Preah Sihanouk Port is strategic for maritime trade, being one of the main access points for goods entering and leaving Cambodia.