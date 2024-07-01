Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 01 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 14:23
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Cambodia: Nine local leaders abandon the opposition party

June 30, 2024_ Nine local leaders of the opposition Candlelight Party in Battambang province have announced their separation from the party. The...

Cambodia: Nine local leaders abandon the opposition party
01 luglio 2024 | 13.04
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

June 30, 2024_ Nine local leaders of the opposition Candlelight Party in Battambang province have announced their separation from the party. The leaders expressed regret for mistakes made in the past, attributing them to misplaced trust in Sam Rainsy, the former opposition leader. They declared that they no longer wanted to follow the directives of Rainsy, accused of national betrayal, and that they wanted to collaborate with the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) led by Hun Sen. The leaders asked for Hun Sen's forgiveness, recognizing the CPP as the the only party capable of guaranteeing the stability and prosperity of the country. Freshnewsasia.com reports it. They also called on other opposition members to join the CPP to contribute to Cambodia's development.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
CPP as party partito opposition party
Vedi anche
News to go
La tassa sull'ambiente fa aumentare le tariffe degli aerei
News to go
Turismo internazionale, nel 2023 entrate a livelli pre Covid
News to go
Cibo taroccato, all'estero 1 turista italiano su 2 si imbatte in prodotti fake
News to go
Lotta al caporalato, concorsi per assumere 514 nuovi ispettori
News to go
Pirateria audiovisiva, nel 2023 almeno un atto da 39% italiani
News to go
It Wallet, parte a luglio il portafoglio digitale
News to go
Caro vacanze, partirà meno della metà degli italiani
News to go
Addio codice a barre, dal 2027 lascia il posto ai QR code
News to go
Ue, Meloni: "Su nomine mancanza rispetto verso cittadini europei"
Traffico di anabolizzanti, 7 arresti e perquisizioni
News to go
Nomine Ue, negoziatori: accordo per Costa, Kallas e von der Leyen
News to go
Calzature, brusca frenata per export e fatturato


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza