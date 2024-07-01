Cambodia: Nine local leaders abandon the opposition party

June 30, 2024_ Nine local leaders of the opposition Candlelight Party in Battambang province have announced their separation from the party. The leaders expressed regret for mistakes made in the past, attributing them to misplaced trust in Sam Rainsy, the former opposition leader. They declared that they no longer wanted to follow the directives of Rainsy, accused of national betrayal, and that they wanted to collaborate with the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) led by Hun Sen. The leaders asked for Hun Sen's forgiveness, recognizing the CPP as the the only party capable of guaranteeing the stability and prosperity of the country. Freshnewsasia.com reports it. They also called on other opposition members to join the CPP to contribute to Cambodia's development.