August 21, 2024_ North Korea has expressed its intention to strengthen and expand cooperation with Cambodia, coinciding with the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. During a meeting between North Korean Ambassador Jang Yun Gon and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, the progress and achievements made by Cambodia under his government were discussed. Jang also stressed the importance of the historic friendship between the two countries, dating back to the era of Kim Il-sung and the late King Norodom Sihanouk. The source of this news is thmeythmey.com. The meeting highlighted North Korea's commitment to continue cooperation with Cambodian institutions, especially the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.