Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 21 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:46
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Cambodia: North Korea Strengthens Cooperation With Cambodia on 60th Anniversary of Diplomatic Relations

August 21, 2024_ North Korea has expressed its intention to strengthen and expand cooperation with Cambodia, coinciding with the 60th anniversary of...

Cambodia: North Korea Strengthens Cooperation With Cambodia on 60th Anniversary of Diplomatic Relations
21 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 21, 2024_ North Korea has expressed its intention to strengthen and expand cooperation with Cambodia, coinciding with the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. During a meeting between North Korean Ambassador Jang Yun Gon and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, the progress and achievements made by Cambodia under his government were discussed. Jang also stressed the importance of the historic friendship between the two countries, dating back to the era of Kim Il-sung and the late King Norodom Sihanouk. The source of this news is thmeythmey.com. The meeting highlighted North Korea's commitment to continue cooperation with Cambodian institutions, especially the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
between North Korean Ambassador Jang Yun Gon late King Norodom Sihanouk meeting highlighted North Korea's commitment meeting
Vedi anche
News to go
Naufragio Palermo, proseguono ricerche dispersi: ultime news
News to go
Transizione digitale, imprese a caccia di personale specializzato
News to go
Biden passa il testimone a Harris: "Sarà grande presidente"
News to go
Affonda barca a vela, un morto e 6 dispersi
News to go
Vacanze, con 10 miliardi cibo è prima voce spesa turistica
News to go
Gaza e negoziati, proposta ponte per tregua: ottimismo dei mediatori
News to go
Maltempo Italia, rischio grandinate e nubifragi al nord
News to go
Vaiolo delle scimmie, ultime news
News to go
Arriva in Italia il nuovo digitale terrestre
News to go
Gaza, governo Italia presenta progetto umanitario per ricostruzione
News to go
Banche dati, i controlli delle forze dell'ordine sulle aziende
News to go
Allarme mari e laghi italiani inquinati


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza