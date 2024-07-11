Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 11 Luglio 2024
Cambodia: Official visit of the President of the Parliament to Thailand

11 July 2024_ The Speaker of the Cambodian Parliament, Khuon Sudary, led a high-level delegation on a two-day official visit to Thailand. The visit, which takes place from 11 to 12 July, was organized at the invitation of Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, Speaker of the House of Representatives and Parliament of Thailand. The main objective of the visit is to strengthen and expand bilateral relations between the two countries, promoting existing cooperation at all levels. During his stay, Khuon Sudary will meet the King of Thailand, Maha Vajiralongkorn, and Queen Suthida at the Royal Palace. Thmeythmey.com reports it. The visit also includes the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the parliaments of Cambodia and Thailand.

