Cambodia: Official visit to address insect infestation in Svay Rieng

16 July 2024_ General Sao Sokha, Deputy Head of the Royal Government Working Group, visited Svay Rieng province to meet with local residents and inspect areas affected by an insect infestation that is damaging rice crops. The meeting took place in Poun village, Doung commune, Romeas Haek district, with the participation of around 200 citizens. During the visit, the General discussed with residents the measures to be taken to combat the infestation and protect crops. The initiative is part of the government's efforts to support rural communities and ensure food security. This was reported by kohsantepheapdaily.com.kh. The visit highlights the importance of collaboration between government and citizens to address agricultural emergencies.