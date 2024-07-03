Cambodia: Operation against juvenile delinquency in Phnom Penh

July 2, 2024_ Cambodian authorities conducted a seven-day operation against juvenile delinquency in Phnom Penh, the capital of Cambodia. According to the Interior Ministry's deputy spokesperson, Touch Sokha, the operation led to the arrest of numerous young people involved in criminal activities. The initiative aims to reduce the rate of youth crime and ensure public safety in the city. The authorities underlined the importance of such operations to maintain order and security in the capital. This was reported by the website kohsantepheapdaily.com.kh. The operation saw the collaboration of various local and national police forces.