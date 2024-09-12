Cerca nel sito
 
Cambodia: Participation in World Expo 2025 in Japan with local products

September 11, 2024_ Cambodia will participate in World Expo 2025, which will be held in Osaka, Japan, from April 12 to October 13, 2025, with 161...

12 settembre 2024 | 12.16
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 11, 2024_ Cambodia will participate in World Expo 2025, which will be held in Osaka, Japan, from April 12 to October 13, 2025, with 161 countries participating. The country will showcase its main products in the fields of agriculture, industry, culture and tourism. Ministry of Commerce spokesperson Pan Sovicheat confirmed that Cambodia has already secured a 300 square meter trade space within the exhibition area. This participation aims to promote Cambodian culture and products internationally, as reported by thmeythmey.com. The event is an important opportunity to strengthen trade relations between Cambodia and Japan, as well as improve the country's visibility in the global arena.

