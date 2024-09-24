Cambodia: Phnom Penh Governor Appeals for Confidence in Hun Manet Government

September 23, 2024_ Phnom Penh Governor Khuong Sreng has urged Cambodian citizens to have faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Hun Manet, Hun Sen's successor. During a visit to a border post, he stressed that communities in border provinces will enjoy similar development to that of the capital. Khuong Sreng also reassured that the border situation is stable and there have been no attempts at invasion, freshnewsasia.com reported. The governor called on citizens to maintain unity and peace to ensure a prosperous future for Cambodia.