Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 24 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:32
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Cambodia: Phnom Penh Governor Appeals for Confidence in Hun Manet Government

September 23, 2024_ Phnom Penh Governor Khuong Sreng has urged Cambodian citizens to have faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Hun Manet, Hun...

Cambodia: Phnom Penh Governor Appeals for Confidence in Hun Manet Government
24 settembre 2024 | 12.19
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 23, 2024_ Phnom Penh Governor Khuong Sreng has urged Cambodian citizens to have faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Hun Manet, Hun Sen's successor. During a visit to a border post, he stressed that communities in border provinces will enjoy similar development to that of the capital. Khuong Sreng also reassured that the border situation is stable and there have been no attempts at invasion, freshnewsasia.com reported. The governor called on citizens to maintain unity and peace to ensure a prosperous future for Cambodia.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
have been attempts at invasion Phnom Penh leadership
Vedi anche
News to go
Raid israeliani in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Parigi 2024, Mattarella: "Eccellente stato di salute dello sport italiano"
News to go
Rottamazione quater cartelle, oggi ultimo giorno per la quinta rata
News to go
Crollo palazzina a Saviano, sono 4 le vittime
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre
News to go
Bonus Befana in anticipo
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Prestito Ue da 35 miliardi di euro"
News to go
Consumi deboli e Pil fermo in III trimestre, l'allarme di Confcommercio
News to go
Napoli, al via G7 cultura: debutto per il neo ministro Giuli
News to go
Maltempo Emilia-Romagna, piogge torrenziali ed esondazioni: la situazione
News to go
Google, stop da Tribunale Ue a multa da 1,5 miliardi di euro


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza