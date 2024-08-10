Cambodia: PM and Chinese Ambassador meet to strengthen bilateral ties

August 09, 2024_ Prime Minister of Cambodia Samdech Heng Samrin met with Ambassador of the People's Republic of China Wang Vinh Ping to discuss strengthening diplomatic relations between the two countries. During the meeting, the Prime Minister celebrated the 66th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Cambodia and China, highlighting the significant progress in strategic cooperation. Wang Vinh Ping expressed gratitude for the welcome and reiterated China's commitment to supporting Cambodia's development. The news was reported by tvk.gov.kh. This meeting highlights the importance of relations between the two countries, with China being Cambodia's largest trade partner and source of investment.