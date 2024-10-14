Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 14 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:07
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Cambodia: PM Hun Manet Announces Greater Economic Independence

October 14, 2024_ Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet said that the country is about to emerge from its limited development status, which will result...

Cambodia: PM Hun Manet Announces Greater Economic Independence
14 ottobre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 14, 2024_ Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet said that the country is about to emerge from its limited development status, which will result in the loss of some financial benefits. This transition will require greater reliance on its own resources and increased economic independence. Hun Manet stressed the importance of this development for the country's future, highlighting the need for autonomous and responsible management of finances. The statement was made during an official meeting, as reported by kohsantepheapdaily.com.kh. Cambodia, a Southeast Asian country, is seeking to strengthen its economy and improve the living conditions of its citizens through sustainable development policies.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
development status Southeast Asian country said that musica country
Vedi anche
News to go
Giorgetti: "Sarà una manovra equilibrata"
News to go
Israele, Idf: "Abbattuto drone diretto ad Ashkelon"
News to go
Sciopero nazionale dei treni il 12 e 13 ottobre
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Orban vs Salis, scontro a Strasburgo
News to go
Maltempo Italia, attesi temporali e piogge intense sul Centro-Nord
News to go
Sanità, report Gimbe: nel 2023 crollata spesa per prevenzione
News to go
Bankitalia: con revisione Istat ribasso stima Pil 2024 a +0,8%
News to go
A ottobre aumenti in busta paga, ecco per chi
News to go
7 ottobre, un anno fa l'attacco di Hamas a Israele
News to go
Energia, i dati della relazione annuale Mase
News to go
Servizio civile agricolo, cosa c'è da sapere


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza