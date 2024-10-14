Cambodia: PM Hun Manet Announces Greater Economic Independence

October 14, 2024_ Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet said that the country is about to emerge from its limited development status, which will result in the loss of some financial benefits. This transition will require greater reliance on its own resources and increased economic independence. Hun Manet stressed the importance of this development for the country's future, highlighting the need for autonomous and responsible management of finances. The statement was made during an official meeting, as reported by kohsantepheapdaily.com.kh. Cambodia, a Southeast Asian country, is seeking to strengthen its economy and improve the living conditions of its citizens through sustainable development policies.