August 20, 2024_ Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet received a delegation of Chinese investment companies, led by Mr. Zhao Yudong, Chairman of Everbright Group. The meeting took place this morning at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh, with the aim of discussing investment opportunities in Cambodia. Zhao Yudong's visit is a significant step in strengthening economic ties between Cambodia and China, two countries that actively cooperate in various sectors. The news was reported by akp.gov.kh. Cambodia, under the leadership of Hun Manet, is seeking to attract foreign investment to support its economic growth and develop infrastructure.