Cambodia: PM Hun Manet Meets Gulfstream Vice President

Giovedì 17 Ottobre 2024
17 ottobre 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
October 16, 2024_ Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet met with Mr. Julien Nargeot, Gulfstream Regional Vice President for Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand, in Phnom Penh today. During the meeting, the two leaders discussed opportunities for cooperation in aviation and economic development. The meeting took place at the Peace Palace, a symbol of Cambodian diplomacy. This meeting marks an important step in strengthening ties between Cambodia and Gulfstream, a leading manufacturer of business aircraft. The news was reported by akp.gov.kh. Gulfstream is known for its luxury aircraft, which are used by customers around the world, and Cambodia is looking to expand its aviation infrastructure to attract investment and tourism.

