Domenica 08 Settembre 2024
Cambodia: PM Hun Manet presents O'Reang Dav's agricultural potential

07 September 2024_ Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet recently highlighted the opportunities in the agricultural sector in O'Reang Dav district,...

08 settembre 2024 | 12.28
07 September 2024_ Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet recently highlighted the opportunities in the agricultural sector in O'Reang Dav district, located in Ratanakiri province. During a Facebook event, he shared information about the region's agricultural resources and development potential. O'Reang Dav is known for its biodiversity and fertile lands, which provide a favorable environment for agriculture. The presentation aims to stimulate investment and promote local economic growth. The news was reported by kohsantepheapdaily.com.kh. Ratanakiri province is one of the richest in natural resources in Cambodia, with a population that mainly engages in agriculture and forestry.

