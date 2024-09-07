Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 07 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:36
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Cambodia: Prabowo Subianto strengthens ties between Cambodia and Indonesia

September 6, 2024_ During a visit to Cambodia, Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Subianto expressed his commitment to improving relations and...

Cambodia: Prabowo Subianto strengthens ties between Cambodia and Indonesia
07 settembre 2024 | 12.15
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 6, 2024_ During a visit to Cambodia, Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Subianto expressed his commitment to improving relations and economic cooperation between the two countries. In a meeting with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, Subianto stressed the importance of increasing direct flights and trade activities. He also invited Hun Sen and the prime minister to attend his inauguration ceremony on October 20, 2024. The news was reported by freshnewsasia.com. Subianto praised Hun Sen's leadership, acknowledging his role in Cambodia's progress, and expressed his intention to continue developing friendships and partnerships between the two nations.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
istidina his acknowledging his role between Cambodia
Vedi anche
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza