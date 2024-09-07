Cambodia: Prabowo Subianto strengthens ties between Cambodia and Indonesia

September 6, 2024_ During a visit to Cambodia, Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Subianto expressed his commitment to improving relations and economic cooperation between the two countries. In a meeting with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, Subianto stressed the importance of increasing direct flights and trade activities. He also invited Hun Sen and the prime minister to attend his inauguration ceremony on October 20, 2024. The news was reported by freshnewsasia.com. Subianto praised Hun Sen's leadership, acknowledging his role in Cambodia's progress, and expressed his intention to continue developing friendships and partnerships between the two nations.