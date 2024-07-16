Cambodia: Preparations for welcoming Indian tourists

16 July 2024_ The Cambodia Tour Operators Association (CATA) has urged all tourism operators to prepare for the imminent arrival of Indian tourists. Chhay Sivlin, president of CATA, highlighted the importance of understanding the behavior and needs of Indian tourists, who are comparable to European ones in terms of expectations of clarity and precision. During a seminar held on July 15, Sivlin highlighted the need to offer excellent hospitality to attract this market, especially in Siem Reap province, known for its cultural heritage. Thmeythmey.com reports that tourism operators, including hotels and restaurants, have been asked to consider including Indian dishes in their menus. The aim is to ensure a positive experience for Indian tourists, avoiding problems that could damage Cambodia's tourism image.