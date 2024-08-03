Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 03 Agosto 2024
Cambodia: Prime Minister Hun Manet announces the use of the US dollar for transactions

02 August 2024_ The Prime Minister of Cambodia, Hun Manet, announced that starting from 2 August 2024, economic transactions in the country will be...

03 agosto 2024
02 August 2024_ The Prime Minister of Cambodia, Hun Manet, announced that starting from 2 August 2024, economic transactions in the country will be carried out in US dollars. This decision aims to stabilize the Cambodian economy and facilitate international trade. Hun Manet stressed the importance of adopting a strong currency to promote economic growth and attract foreign investment. Cambodia, which has a long history of using the dollar, continues to look for ways to strengthen its economic position in the region. The news was reported by kohsantepheapdaily.com.kh. Cambodia, located in Southeast Asia, is known for its rich culture and history, as well as its growing tourism sector.

