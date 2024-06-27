Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 27 Giugno 2024
Cambodia: Prime Minister Hun Manet calls for greater public awareness against drug trafficking

27 giugno 2024 | 11.42
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

June 26, 2024_ Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet has urged increasing public awareness and the use of online platforms to tackle the problem of drug trafficking. In an open letter for the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, Hun Manet underlined the importance of investing in prevention. He cited a report from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), highlighting that the COVID-19 pandemic has facilitated drug trafficking. The Prime Minister praised the efforts of government institutions and asked to intensify awareness campaigns, especially among young people and workers. This is reported by akp.gov.kh. Hun Manet also encouraged the use of the 'No Drug' online application and the implementation of safety policies at the local level.

Tag
droga drug against drug Abuse drug trafficking
