Cambodia: Prime Minister Hun Manet invites more French investors

8 July 2024_ Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet has encouraged further investment by French entrepreneurs in Cambodia, highlighting the success of companies such as Vinci, Total and Bred Bank. During the France-Cambodia Business Forum, Hun Manet highlighted that France is a key trading partner and investor for Cambodia, with bilateral trade of $515 million in 2023. French investments have contributed to the creation of jobs and to economic development, with economic growth of 5% in 2023 and a forecast of 6% for 2024. Cambodia is considered an emerging investment destination in Southeast Asia. This is reported by akp.gov.kh. The forum aims to strengthen economic and social ties between the two countries, promoting new collaborations and business opportunities.