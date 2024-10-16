Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 16 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 11:54
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Cambodia: Prison Leadership Reform to Improve Management

October 15, 2024_ Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet has announced a change in prison leadership to improve management effectiveness. The decision...

Cambodia: Prison Leadership Reform to Improve Management
16 ottobre 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 15, 2024_ Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet has announced a change in prison leadership to improve management effectiveness. The decision was made after a video was released showing a festive event inside a prison, where inmates performed songs and dances. The reform aims to ensure greater discipline and control within prison facilities. The news was reported by kohsantepheapdaily.com.kh. Cambodian prisons have often faced criticism for the living conditions of inmates and the management of the facilities, calling for significant reforms.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
control within prison facilities gestione management leadership
Vedi anche
News to go
Sciopero venerdì 18 ottobre, trasporti a rischio
News to go
Piogge e temporali in arrivo
News to go
Manovra, oggi Cdm alle 20
News to go
Migranti, von der Leyen: "Sviluppare hub rimpatri fuori Ue, guardiamo a intesa Italia-Albania"
News to go
Manovra, Schillaci: "Piano triennale assunzioni, mancano infermieri più di medici"
News to go
Giorgetti: "Sarà una manovra equilibrata"
News to go
Israele, Idf: "Abbattuto drone diretto ad Ashkelon"
News to go
Sciopero nazionale dei treni il 12 e 13 ottobre
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Orban vs Salis, scontro a Strasburgo
News to go
Maltempo Italia, attesi temporali e piogge intense sul Centro-Nord
News to go
Sanità, report Gimbe: nel 2023 crollata spesa per prevenzione


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza