Cambodia: Prison Leadership Reform to Improve Management

October 15, 2024_ Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet has announced a change in prison leadership to improve management effectiveness. The decision was made after a video was released showing a festive event inside a prison, where inmates performed songs and dances. The reform aims to ensure greater discipline and control within prison facilities. The news was reported by kohsantepheapdaily.com.kh. Cambodian prisons have often faced criticism for the living conditions of inmates and the management of the facilities, calling for significant reforms.